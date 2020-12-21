Monday Forecast: Staying mild, but becoming blustery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild temperatures and a lot of wind headline your forecast for the first two days of the week this week. Past Tuesday, big changes will be heading our way as will see very sharp cold snap Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The good news is that it looks like just in time for the Christmas holiday, temperatures should moderate a bit with highs on Friday returning to the upper 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state.

On Monday, a quick moving clipper system will pass through the area with a cold front pushing through the state. This won’t cool back temperatures though, in fact we’ll see even warmer readings to start the week on Monday with highs mainly in the 50s across the state.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to upper 50s on Monday across the state - about 20° above the seasonal average for most locations. (KOLN)

What we will see with this system moving through the area is more wind. Blustery northwest winds are expected to impact the state through the morning and into the mid afternoon before winds settle down into Monday evening. At their peak, northwest winds could gust as high as 40 to perhaps 45 MPH. It looks like as of now, those strongest wind gusts would likely come through Monday morning.

Strong northwest winds are expected through Monday morning and into the afternoon before winds settle into Monday evening. (KOLN)

Unfortunately, it will only be a brief break from the blustery conditions as more windy weather is expected on Tuesday with south winds gusting as high as 40 MPH and then even more wind is expected on Wednesday as a strong storm system blasts through the central plains. Wednesday could see sustained winds from the north and northwest at 15 to 30 MPH with wind gusts as high as 50 MPH!

For Lincoln on Monday, while we’ll be dealing with the blustery northwest winds, temperatures will remain quite mild for this time of year. Temperatures to start the day will be in the lower 30s with highs by Monday afternoon in the lower 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Sunny skies with blustery northwest winds and mild December temperatures are expected on Monday. (KOLN)

Keep an eye on Wednesday of this week as a transition day to much colder weather on Thursday. Along with the very strong winds expected on Wednesday, we’ll likely see falling temperatures through the day with afternoon temperatures in the in the upper 20s to lower 30s with wind chills in the teens for Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska. Some light snow remains possible on Wednesday and combined with the very strong winds it could create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility which could impact folks traveling for the Christmas holiday.

