Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections reports more cases of COVID-19 among staff, inmates

(WITN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More employees within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the agency said.

Late Saturday, NDCS reported in a release that nine more staffers tested positive for the virus. They’re employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Community Corrections Center in Omaha and the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Of those workers who have contracted the virus, 101 are still quarantining with active cases of the coronavirus.

Among inmates, NDCS reported 131 active cases of the virus.

A majority of those cases, 70, have been tied to the Tecumseh location, while 33 are linked to the Omaha Correctional Center, according to NDCS.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers decline bowl game
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during...
Lincoln man hosts Freez’n for a Reason
Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to upper 50s on Monday across the state -...
Monday Forecast: Staying mild, but becoming blustery
One woman was ejected, then life-flighted to an area hospital after weekend rollover crash.
Woman ejected, life-flighted after Cass County rollover
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”