Nebraska Corrections reports more cases of COVID-19 among staff, inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More employees within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the agency said.

Late Saturday, NDCS reported in a release that nine more staffers tested positive for the virus. They’re employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Community Corrections Center in Omaha and the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Of those workers who have contracted the virus, 101 are still quarantining with active cases of the coronavirus.

Among inmates, NDCS reported 131 active cases of the virus.

A majority of those cases, 70, have been tied to the Tecumseh location, while 33 are linked to the Omaha Correctional Center, according to NDCS.

