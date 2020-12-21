Advertisement

NSP investigating shooting in Palisade

Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol Investigative Services Division is investigation a shooting that occurred in Palisade, in Hayes County, on Friday, December 18.

NSP Investigators were called-in Friday, after the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 308 North Osborn in Palisade. A victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte and is expected to survive.

The Hayes County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol be the lead agency in the investigation. Preliminary investigation was completed at the scene Friday. The Hayes County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office, Palisade Fire and Rescue assisted on scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

