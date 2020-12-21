Advertisement

Number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska declines again

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The latest virus numbers continued to improve in Nebraska on Sunday with the number of virus hospitalizations remaining below 600.

The state said 582 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 on Sunday, which was down from 598 the day before. That number has been steadily declining since setting a record of 987 on Nov. 20, but it remains more than 2.5 times higher than what it was on Oct. 1.

Currently, 14% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. If the seven-day rolling average of that figure remains below 15%, the state may further relax its social distancing restrictions.

Nebraska reported 967 new virus cases and 11 new deaths Sunday to give the state a total of 156,382 cases and 1,486 deaths since the pandemic began.

