Officers find bullet holes in home after shots fired call

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after multiple gunshots struck a house over the weekend.

LPD said around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 officers were called to the area of the 2800 Block of Homeland Place.

Officers found a home with several bullet holes, and a number of neighbors told police they heard gunshots in the area and saw a vehicle speed away.

LPD said the garage door of the home was open, so they went to check for potential victims but did not find anyone inside.

Eventually, the 31 and 44-year-old homeowners were contacted and said they have adult children who stay at the home.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.

