Tuesday Forecast: A very mild December day with more blustery south winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While the record highs on Tuesday won’t be threatened, it will be a very mild December day across the state as temperatures statewide should reach the mid 50s to low 60s! Enjoy the warmth as it won’t last long as a strong cold front will blast it’s way through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing about big changes to the forecast.

The record high in Lincoln on Tuesday is 70° from way back in 1933 and the going forecast in the upper 50s won’t threaten that record, but it will be one of the warmest December 22nds on record. Like like last year when we reached 58°, temperatures will surge to the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state thanks in part to strong south winds that will be gusting between 30 and 40 MPH. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny for many for the day on Tuesday with dry weather.

A strong cold front though is poised to swing through the state Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. This front will bring with it some very strong winds - west and northwest winds could gust as high as 50 to 60 MPH at times Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday which will help usher in much colder air to the region. High temperatures for the day on Wednesday will likely come at midnight for most areas, with falling temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, most areas will likely see temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. To go along with very strong winds and falling temperatures on Wednesday, we’ll also see a chance for some areas of very light snow across the state behind the front. Snow amounts are expected to be quite light with maybe up to 1″ at most possible across the area. The issue is that even when we combine areas of light snow with the strong winds we’re expecting, it will lead to reduced visibility and the potential for some hazardous travel conditions through the day on Wednesday.

Sunshine, dry, but cold weather is expected to hang around for Christmas Eve on Thursday. Temperatures in eastern Nebraska will struggle - starting the day in the teens with afternoon highs only reaching the 20s. It should be a bit warmer as you head across central and western Nebraska. The sunshine and dry weather will continue into Christmas Day on Friday. It appears that temperatures should warm up and be seasonally mild for the Christmas holiday with highs ranging from the low 40s in the east, to the low to mid 50s in the west.

