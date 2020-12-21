Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday.

That brings the community total to 137.

200 new COVID-19 cases were also reported. However, new cases were not reported on Sunday due to a technical glitch in the system, and those positive cases were included in Monday’s total.

The total number of cases in Lancaster County sits at 21,106, and 6,244 people have recovered.

For more information, check out the Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

