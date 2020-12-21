Advertisement

Woman ejected, life-flighted after Cass County rollover

One woman was ejected, then life-flighted to an area hospital after weekend rollover crash.
One woman was ejected, then life-flighted to an area hospital after weekend rollover crash.(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Cass County say one woman was involved in a serious rollover crash Saturday night near Murdock.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 48-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 1 near Bluff Road, just a little after 7 p.m., when witnesses say she began swerving off the road as if she was trying to avoid something.

She ultimately lost control of the SUV, rolled the vehicle and was subsequently ejected from it. Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including LifeNet, who airlifted the woman to an area hospital.

CCSO did not specify the significance of the woman’s injuries, nor what type of condition she’s in. The department says the victim did tell authorities she could not remember the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers decline bowl game
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during...
Lincoln man hosts Freez’n for a Reason
Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to upper 50s on Monday across the state -...
Monday Forecast: Staying mild, but becoming blustery
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have...
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”