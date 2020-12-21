Woman ejected, life-flighted after Cass County rollover

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Cass County say one woman was involved in a serious rollover crash Saturday night near Murdock.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 48-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 1 near Bluff Road, just a little after 7 p.m., when witnesses say she began swerving off the road as if she was trying to avoid something.

She ultimately lost control of the SUV, rolled the vehicle and was subsequently ejected from it. Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including LifeNet, who airlifted the woman to an area hospital.

CCSO did not specify the significance of the woman’s injuries, nor what type of condition she’s in. The department says the victim did tell authorities she could not remember the crash.

