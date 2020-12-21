“YOU GOT THIS” Facebook group looks for sponsors to adopt families for Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout the pandemic, a Facebook group called “YOU GOT THIS” has been a source of hope and inspiration for many people in Lincoln, all across Nebraska and even other parts of the world. With more 2,600 members, “YOU GOT THIS” is a safe space where people can talk, vent or ask for prayers and resources.

It’s a group, always trying to lend a helping hand. This Christmas, they’re doing that by making sure families in need have gifts to open.

As you’re driving around Lincoln, you may come across these little yard signs saying “You got this!” or “Don’t give up!” What you don’t always see is the work this Facebook group does behind the scenes, like adopting families for Christmas this year.

For Thanksgiving, the “YOU GOT THIS” group adopted families, making sure they didn’t go without a hot meal.

With the hardships many are facing this year because of the pandemic and just everyday life, they’re helping out with gifts for Christmas.

The founder of “YOU GOT THIS,” Sue Quakenbush, says the desire from the community to pitch in is there, but the need is even more.

“There’s so much sadness and anger and frustration. Why not try to cheer some people up? Why not try to help a little bit? Maybe brighten their day. That’s where I wanted to go. I wanted to be able to help those that are really struggling, to have something for their children,” Quakenbush said.

Quakenbush tells 10/11 people are asking for simple things like gift cards, games and household items. She says by adopting families this Christmas, you’re giving them a sense of hope and are reminding them that there are people who care.

“Together as a community or as a family or as a friend, reach out. If you’re struggling, remember to take a deep breath, and it’s going to be okay. Whatever we’re going through, we’re going to get through it. It’s just another little stumble in the road. Just remember you got it,” Quakenbush said.

Right now, about 70 families are being adopted, but not all of their gifts have been taken care of or purchased yet. For those who’ve already been adopted, members of “YOU GOT THIS” started to drop gifts off to families across the state.

If you’d like to adopt a family this Christmas, reach out to the “YOU GOT THIS” Facebook page by clicking HERE. If you’d like to give monetary donations, Ceresco Bank is accepting them for “YOU GOT THIS.” Money donated will go to purchase more gifts for these adopted families.

