County announces opening of South 96th, Roca Road

South 96th, Roca
South 96th, Roca(Lancaster County)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster engineering will be opening South 96th Street and Roca Road after the completion of a bridge to box culvert replacement. The Roadway will be opening at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

This new structure is a triple concrete box culvert that replaced County bridge S-179.

This Culvert is one of three bridge to box replacements. The estimated final cost of this structure is $497,763.00.

Engineer Pam Dingman, stated “Lancaster County currently has 14 closed bridges and 75 bridges that need to be replaced. The current budget year has only one bridge funded for replacement. As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional funds for new pavement and bridges which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.

