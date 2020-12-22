County announces opening of South 96th, Roca Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster engineering will be opening South 96th Street and Roca Road after the completion of a bridge to box culvert replacement. The Roadway will be opening at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

This new structure is a triple concrete box culvert that replaced County bridge S-179.

This Culvert is one of three bridge to box replacements. The estimated final cost of this structure is $497,763.00.

Engineer Pam Dingman, stated “Lancaster County currently has 14 closed bridges and 75 bridges that need to be replaced. The current budget year has only one bridge funded for replacement. As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional funds for new pavement and bridges which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.