COVID-19 vaccines expected for long-term care patients next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 8,700 Nebraskans have been vaccinated according to Governor Pete Ricketts. Vaccines for those in long-term care facilities are expected next week.

Those with the Nebraska Health Care Association said this is an exciting day in this long pandemic because people can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, they are asking for a little bit more patience.

Gov. Ricketts said the state is expecting 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination since it’s recent approval. Those will go to health departments and hospitals systems this week. They’re also expecting 11,7000 Pfizer vaccines that the state is saving for next week to give to those in long-term care. Heath Boddy is the Executive Director of the Nebraska Health Care Association. He stresses that the community’s actions can directly impact the vulnerable population.

“Our willingness to wear a mask, our willingness to social distance, our willingness to stay away from large group gatherings.. that behavior completely affects the ability of that long term care facility... to keep the virus out,” said Boddy.”

Boddy wants to thank people who live in long-term care, family members and staff for their cautiousness and sacrifices. He said it’s a debt he can never repay.

A doctor with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties spoke on a variety of coronavirus vaccine myths at the governor’s press conference. He said the process to get approved did not cut corners, does not alter DNA, cause infertility or include a microchip.

