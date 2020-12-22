Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse
Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have...
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, which includes stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff