Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday. That brings the local total to 141.

The deaths included a man in his 60s and two women in their 70s and 80s who were in long-term care facilities, and a man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

62 of the 141 deaths have been reported during the month of December, totaling 44 percent of Lancaster County deaths.

189 cases were also reported locally by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the total case count to 21,295.

Recoveries: up from 6,244 to 6,307

Weekly positivity rate:

December 13 through 19: 27.4 percent

December 20 through 22: 26 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 90 with 53 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 37 from other communities (four on ventilators).

For more information, go to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

