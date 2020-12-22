Hy-Vee sees large increase in online orders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nationally, online grocery sales are up more than $71 Billion when compared to 2019.

10/11 NOW went inside of a local Hy-Vee to see how this has changed their day-to-day operations.

If you’ve ever been inside of Hy-Vee, you’ve probably seen personal shoppers.

“We have as many as 550 orders a day now,” said employee, Sarah Morris.

They used to see about 100 orders daily.

It’s all part of Hy-Vee Aisles, which launched in 2015, but over the last nine months, have come the biggest changes since that time.

It’s safe to say Sarah Morris knows Hy-Vee like the back of her hand, she’s been working there since 1989.

“It’s impressive, to be honest to see all of the growth that we’ve had and how everyone adapts to the new norm so to speak,” said Morris.

Over the last few decades she’s seen the changes from people shopping in store, to doing a lot of shopping for people.

The number of orders filled each day by each employee can vary because some orders can have five items while others have 500.

“We knew it would grow, but we didn’t know to what extent... and essentially if you’re looking at growth, the program grew a matter of five years in six months,” said SVP of Communications, Tina Potthoff.

Potthoff said the number of orders increased fast and the number of employees doing the personal shopping continues to grow.

Whether it’s shopping for people who are sick or in that at-risk category, Morris says she’s just happy to help.

“The fact that it lessens the opportunity for them to be exposed to anything and take it home to loved ones is priceless for them, so I’m glad we could do that for them,” said Morris.

Potthoff told 10/11 NOW that they don’t expect to see this slow down anytime soon, and said she thinks this will change the way people do their grocery shopping, even when the pandemic is over.

