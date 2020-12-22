Local healthcare workers give post-vaccination update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthcare workers are currently the only ones getting the vaccination in the state of Nebraska. They’re part of the 1-A tier in the rollout process.

We’re hearing from a few of those front line workers and how they’re feeling post vaccination.

There are many concerns, myths and questions regarding the coronavirus vaccine, and health care workers want to set the record straight.

Three doctors and a nurse with CHI Health are sharing their side effects after receiving the vaccine last week. The main reaction was soreness in the arm where they got the shot.

One of the first five Lincoln staff members to get the vaccine from CHI is Dr. Cory Shield. He said having a reaction is good because it means the vaccine is working. He adds that he’s 100 percent comfortable having his family receive it too.

“The reason I got this vaccine was one, for myself and for my grandparents, so I can see them again and for your grandparents to protect me from spreading it to them and quite frankly I’m ready for this pandemic to be over,” Dr. Cory Shield said.

Dr. Shield is also excited to take the second dose because of the effectiveness of two doses is 95 percent compared to one dose of the flu shots ranges from 40-70 percent.

Both Bryan Health and CHI Health have seen a decrease in testing even though the positivity rate remains high for Lancaster County. They believe it’s contributing to the community’s effort to stay safe and also could be that college kids have gone home for the holidays.

