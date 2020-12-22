LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program will part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after just one season, it has been confirmed.

It has also been learned safety coach Bill Busch and defensive line coach Bill Johnson will not return.

Pelini was the defensive coordinator who had a hand in the 2007 BCS National Championship. He was brought in to replace Dave Aranda’s 3-4 defense with a 4-3 scheme to provide more pressure on SEC passing games but his defense failed miserably.

The Tigers were ranked No. 124 out of 127 FBS teams, allowing 492 yards per game. They were ranked No. 126 in passing defense, giving up 323 yards per contest. They were tied for No. 98 for allowing 34.9 points per game.

The news came as no surprise after stumbling out of the gate against Mississippi State with blown coverages and huge amounts of yardage allowed and the trend continuing through the final games of the season.

The real surprise was that head coach Ed Orgeron said in the offseason that the defense would be better than Aranda’s when LSU won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Pelini was paid $2.3 million this past season with a $5.2 million buyout in his contract.

