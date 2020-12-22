Advertisement

Man arrested after threatening victim with knife

Pulec
Pulec(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 58-year-old man for threatening a victim with a knife after being asked to pick up his trash.

LPD said on Monday around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 Block of F Street.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, told police he saw a man throwing garbage in a church parking lot nearby.

When the victim asked the man to pick up his trash, the man grabbed him by the collar and held a knife to his side.

The suspect also threatened the man’s family, police said.

Officers located Thomas Pulec, 58, in the doorway of the church. The victim and a witness said he was the one responsible.

Pulec was found to be in possession of a pocket knife and was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

