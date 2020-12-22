Advertisement

Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens

McCaul
McCaul(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man on Tuesday who they believe is responsible for assaulting a teen outside of Walgreens, resulting in surgery for the victim.

LPD said on Sept. 20 around 9:30 p.m. police were called to Walgreens at 8300 Northern Lights Drive on a report of an assault.

LPD said a 16-year-old and his friend were at the store when Kevin McCaul, 29, accused the two of being involved in gang activity.

McCaul then punched one of the teens and kicked him while he was on the ground, according to Lincoln Police.

The victim underwent surgery for a broken nose and continues to struggle with significant medical issues stemming from the assault.

Police said there is no evidence the two teens were involved in any gang activity.

Through surveillance video and tracing his credit card, police developed McCaul as a suspect.

He turned himself in on Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with first-degree assault.

