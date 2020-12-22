Advertisement

Man charged in fatal accident in Omaha

gavel
gavel(ky3)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is facing a charge of manslaughter after allegedly admitting he had smoked methamphetamine before causing a deadly accident.

KETV-TV reports that 39-year-old George Plofkin III of Freemont was charged in the Dec. 8 accident that killed 38-year-old Timothy R. Compton of Omaha.

A criminal complaint says Plofkin was driving a pickup truck when it crossed the center line and struck Compton’s car. Paramedics said Plofkin told them he had smoked meth earlier that day and was “telling jokes” while they treated him.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Plofkin had an attorney.

