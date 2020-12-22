Advertisement

Recycling reminders for this holiday season

(KVLY)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Believe it or not Christmas is only four days away. Coming with the holiday also means more trash for the city’s recycling containers.

Those with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said they’ve had December like numbers of recyclables since May. They believe it’s because more people are staying home during the pandemic, and getting items shipped to them. The city wants to remind people that recycling locations are for cardboard boxes, mixed paper, newspaper and glass. Bows, ribbons and glitter wrapping paper are not recyclable.

“We have a private collection firm that picks up our recyclables and it makes it much more difficult for them to do their jobs if there’s a lot of other material there that needs to be hauled away,” said Donna Garden, Executive Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. “We encourage everybody to make sure they understand what can be recycled.”

Garden adds that they’ve recycled nearly two hundred tons more than the last fiscal year. They also recommend flattening cardboard boxes to make more available space.

A list of recycling locations and items can be found here.

