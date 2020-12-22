Stimulus bill to help restaurants, owners say its likely not enough

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Part of the newest stimulus bill is set to have $284 billion to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program for forgivable loans, with restaurants getting special provisions as well.

“There is an enhanced PPP loan size,” said Zoe Olson with the Nebraska Restaurant Association. “Originally if you were a business with over 300 employees at all your locations you would not be eligible to receive PPP, those are now supposed to be eligible.”

Eric Underwood owns Rodizio Grill in the Haymarket. He says before the pandemic he was seeing record sales but after needed that first round of PPP to survive.

“Without having that stimulus funds my restaurants and many others would not have been able to survive,” said Underwood. “Those helped with payroll costs, your rent costs.”

Underwood says so far he’s made it work with that loan and other opportunities from the state and while he is likely to take advantage of the second round of PPP it’s not going to be enough.

“The challenge is not only did you not have the big days to at least put revenue back in the bank around to ride a low day, but the average across the way has also been dropping dramatically,” said Underwood. “It doesn’t matter if we have another big day we need the stimulus to move forward my biggest concern is what happens next.”

Underwood also says he’s hopeful to change to conversations surrounding dining out. With 10,000 square feet, he says he has ample room to spread out, high ceilings, and constant airflow to keep customers safe.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter how much stimulus funds we keep getting if the conversation doesn’t have a positive note on how you can go out to dine safely there will come a point where there’s not enough revenue out there even for restaurants like mine to survive,” said Underwood.

Underwood says he’s meeting with the city Tuesday to share his plans to hopefully spread an ore positive message of dining out locally, in a safe way.

