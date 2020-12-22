Tuesday Forecast: Windy and mild for the first full day of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first full day of winter will be mild and on the windy side. Highs temperature could reach the upper 50s under mostly to partly sunny skies. South wind from 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph, especially in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny, windy and mild (1011 Weather Team)

A strong cold front will move through the area tonight bringing much colder temperatures, snow showers and windy conditions. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s. There will be a 30% chance for scattered snow showers or flurries Wednesday morning with only a dusting of snow expected at this time by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 30s but this will most likely happen in the morning with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 20s by Wednesday afternoon. Partly sunny skies expected in the afternoon as well. It will be quite windy for Wednesday as well, northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Very windy conditions expected in western Nebraska with potential wind gusts up to 60 mph. Low temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the mid teens.

Thursday, Christmas Eve, will mainly be sunny, blustery and cold with the high in the mid to upper 20s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a nice warm up. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday will be a nice day with the high in the upper 40s and mostly sunny. It will be colder on Sunday with the highs in the mid 30s and 20% chance for flurries or a snow shower. Monday will be chilly with the high in the lower 30s.

Cold for Christmas Eve, Warmer for Christmas Day. (1011 Weather Team)

