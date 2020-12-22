Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse
LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches
Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have...
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Pulec
Man arrested after threatening victim with knife
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
Jail Cell Generic
Nebraska proposes $230 million new prison to fight crowding
gavel
Man charged in fatal accident in Omaha