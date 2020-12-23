Campaign seeks to thank local heroes while supporting local businesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It has been a difficult year for many, especially those frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to help our community. Now one local campaign is giving back to them with hopes to show them just how much they’re appreciated.

It’s called LNK Heroes and was launched just weeks ago. The goal is to help people treat those frontline workers while helping out local businesses. The name of the campaign says it all.

For nearly a year, healthcare workers, first responders and teachers have been pushed to the limits to help our community. Now you can help them.

“People on the frontlines are feeling burnt-out and there is already stress in a non-pandemic year,” Dr. Phil Boucher and creator of LNK Heroes said.

Dr. Boucher said after hearing from parents at work, he realized so many people just want to do something. “It inspired me to come up with the idea of, could we send meals? Could we send flowers to those in those in those positions?”

With the help of friends, Dr. Boucher said they wanted to make it easy for people to nominate and donate easily on their phone or computer.

When you get to the website, there are multiple options to choose from. You can nominate and send a meal, nominate and send flowers or if you’re a frontline worker you can nominate yourself. You can also donate to the campaign.

“First and foremost, you can donate,” Dr. Boucher said. “We would love that cause right now. We have gotten a lot of nominations and we’re a little short on donations.”

He said this also helps local businesses. Right now, $50 worth of food is being delivered by Honest Abe’s.

“I have received so much from this community and grew up here and have great memories. It feels like a good opportunity for me to give back”.

LNK Heroes plans to make deliveries until the need is no longer there.

