Cold shooting, scoring drought doom Huskers in loss at Wisconsin

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trey McGowens hit a 3-point shot early in the second half to give Nebraska a 33-32 lead over 9th-ranked Wisconsin on Tuesday. But after that, it was all Wisconsin as the Huskers lost their Big Ten opener, 67-53, in Madison.

Following McGowens’ go-ahead 3-pointer, Nebraska went on an 8-minute scoring drought which doomed the Big Red (4-4, 0-1). The Badgers took advantage by taking the lead, and then pulling away from Nebraska for its 15th straight home win.

The Huskers shot just 33 percent from the floor and made just 9-of-17 free throw attempts. Wisconsin, meanwhile, was 15-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Dalano Banton led the Huskers with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Teddy Allen and McGowens also scored in double figures for Nebraska.

The Huskers next play against 19th-ranked Michigan on Christmas.

