Crash near Hershey leaves three people dead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Interstate 80 between North Platte and Sutherland was closed in both directions for nearly three hours Wednesday following a two vehicle crash near Hershey.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound crossed the median and crashed into a westbound semi three miles east of Hershey at around 10:40 a.m.. The male driver, a female adult passenger, and a juvenile were killed in the crash. Two additional juvenile passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with serious injuries. The identities of all people involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Troopers believe weather conditions caused the crash. Additional information will be released when possible.

Wednesday’s accident was just one of several. Multiple accidents were reported across the state.

Several semis jackknifed on the interstate and on Highway 30. The 60 mile-per hour winds coupled with the blowing and drifting snow made travel nearly impossible throughout most of the day.

As of 5:00 p.m., troopers have responded to well over 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 motorist assists.

Troopers remain on the road throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.