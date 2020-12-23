Advertisement

Crash near Hershey leaves three people dead

Hazardous road conditions blamed for several accidents and deaths on Nebraska roadways Wednesday.
Hazardous road conditions blamed for several accidents and deaths on Nebraska roadways Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Interstate 80 between North Platte and Sutherland was closed in both directions for nearly three hours Wednesday following a two vehicle crash near Hershey.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound crossed the median and crashed into a westbound semi three miles east of Hershey at around 10:40 a.m.. The male driver, a female adult passenger, and a juvenile were killed in the crash. Two additional juvenile passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with serious injuries. The identities of all people involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Troopers believe weather conditions caused the crash. Additional information will be released when possible.

Wednesday’s accident was just one of several. Multiple accidents were reported across the state.

Several semis jackknifed on the interstate and on Highway 30. The 60 mile-per hour winds coupled with the blowing and drifting snow made travel nearly impossible throughout most of the day.

As of 5:00 p.m., troopers have responded to well over 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 motorist assists.

Troopers remain on the road throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
McCaul
Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
Train horns frustrate people who live nearby
Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby
COVID-19 1222
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Directed Health Measure in Lincoln runs through January 15
Food Bank of Lincoln food drive held Wednesday.
Demand increases during holidays for Food Bank of Lincoln
I-80 is closed westbound at mile marker 420 because of a crash late Wednesday afternoon.
I-80 westbound between Lincoln and Omaha closed due to crash
Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES
Zoo Lights cancelled Wednesday night due to weather