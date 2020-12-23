Demand increases during holidays for Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Area charities and local nonprofits are being tested during the pandemic. One of them seeing an increase in demand is the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Those with the Food Bank said they’ve seen a steady increase in demand the past two months, and when you factor in a busy holiday week, that need isn’t going away.

Hundreds of cars lined up outside St. Mark’s United Methodist Church of LIncoln for a food drive Wednesday.

Food Bank Executive Director Scott Young said they’re distributing 58 percent more food than last fiscal year at this same time.

Young’s been with the organization for 19 years. He said the pandemic has turned the Food Bank upside down but serving people over the holidays is more important than ever.

“We got a social message email last night from a woman who said ‘now I’ll be able to have a special Christmas dinner,’ and that’s really what this is all about. If we can provide that little bit of relief and hope during this time, I think we’re doing our job as best we can,” Young said.

He said non perishable, non-expired items are most needed. Monetary donations also help immensely because one dollar equals nearly three meals.

During the food drive, anyone who needs assistance can come thru and receive around 25-35 pounds of food for free.

The next drive is Monday from 3-4 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.