Enjoying the Christmas Season at Lauritzen Gardens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are a fan of poinsettias, then you’ll love the display at a unique botanical center in Omaha, complete with a poinsettia Christmas tree.

We visited with Mia Jenkins, who is the director marketing with Lauritzen Gardens. “Merry and Bright is our horticultural representation of the holiday season,” Jenkins said. “We grow more than 10,000 cuttings to display in this show throughout it’s run. This year we have more varieties than ever before, there are more than 30 different poinsettias that have been grown for the show, in colors ranging from white, to cream, to pink, to red. It shows how things from the natural world make our season a little bit brighter.”

The famous Christmas flower is named after Joel Roberts Poinsett, who was a U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, and found the plant on his travels and brought it back to his greenhouses in the Carolinas. “He really is the one who introduced the plant to the United States,” Jenkins said. “It is a tropical plant, and so it’s not something that’s going to grow in our landscapes outdoors, hence our beautiful indoor show. And the poinsettia tree is completely made up of poinsettias. It’s a custom-made frame, it’s 20 feet in height, and it holds more than 700 individual plants. We have done different colors and patterns over the years.”

The poinsettias that are shown at Lauritzen Gardens are grown in-house. “We buy cuttings from different wholesale vendors, and we have six production houses in the back,” Jenkins said. “Our team grows mums, summer annuals, and poinsettias throughout the year for use in our different horticultural displays. It really is a labor of love from our staff, to grow these for the education and enjoyment of the community.”

While you are at Lauritzen Gardens, be sure to check out the temperate house that gives you a feel of what the environment might be like in a climate like Charleston, South Carolina. And you can enjoy the tropical house, where you’ll find palms and lush greenery. If you want to see the poinsettia display right now, the show runs through January 3. The Gardens will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day. It is a timed-ticket event, so you should go online at lauritzengardens.org/tickets to get your tickets. Masks are required, and people who visit must walk in a one-way direction.

