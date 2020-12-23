Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tues, Dec. 22)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High School Basketball Scoreboard

Tuesday, Dec. 22

BOYS SCORES

Adams Central 64, York 43

Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52

Burwell 70, Twin Loup 35

Crete 34, Waverly 22

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54

Elkhorn 65, Ralston 50

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Fillmore Central 33

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Nebraska Christian 42

Hyannis 55, Creek Valley 47

Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51

Leyton 68, Arthur County 54

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln High 53

Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT

Loomis 68, Ansley-Litchfield 58

Louisville 67, Malcolm 36

Maxwell 54, Brady 41

Meridian 48, Hampton 35

Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41

Morrill 58, Crawford 26

Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Norris 49, Aurora 26

O’Neill 65, Crofton 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Beatrice 54

Shelby/Rising City 72, High Plains Community 16

Shelton 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Southern Valley 64, Southwest 41

Tri County 65, Falls City Sacred Heart 60

Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Wallace 53, Perkins County 41

Wayne 50, Guardian Angels 41

Wilber-Clatonia 60, Thayer Central 38

GIRLS SCORES

Anselmo-Merna 58, Cambridge 21

Arthur County 67, Leyton 26

Auburn 64, Mound City, Mo. 28

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Pender 51

Bridgeport 75, Chase County 67

Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Columbus Lakeview 28

Creek Valley 49, Hyannis 18

Crete 34, Waverly 22

Crofton 63, O’Neill 37

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51

David City 61, Sandy Creek 19

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Wauneta-Palisade 54

Elmwood-Murdock 46, Falls City 35

Exeter/Milligan 58, Friend 32

Freeman 53, Johnson County Central 24

Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 25

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Nebraska Christian 49

Kearney Catholic 42, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35

Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62

Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34

Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 50

Malcolm 43, Louisville 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 42, Mullen 40

Mead 44, Aquinas 34

Meridian 46, Hampton 26

Minden 57, Gibbon 16

Morrill 47, Crawford 38

North Bend Central 50, Milford 27

North Central 55, Gregory, S.D. 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Ogallala 52

Oakland-Craig 63, Omaha Nation 23

Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Christian 34

Perkins County 55, Wallace 34

Pleasanton 59, Ravenna 34

Ponca 64, Battle Creek 51

Shelby/Rising City 43, High Plains Community 34

Shelton 51, Lawrence-Nelson 22

Southern Valley 39, Southwest 25

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33, Franklin 26

Thayer Central 44, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Wakefield 74, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 45

York 46, Adams Central 37

Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22

