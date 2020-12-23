Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
McCaul
Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
Train horns frustrate people who live nearby
Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby
COVID-19 1222
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Video: Man with ax smashes windows of senator's office in N.D. (no sound)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’