Advertisement

LPD warning of circulating scam

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning of a circulating scam where the caller pretends to be an LPD officer.

Authorities said on two separate occasions over the last two days, an unknown suspect has contacted people in Lincoln, identifying themselves as officers.

They told the people they need to buy gift cards or bank cards or a warrant would be issued for their arrest.

The scammers then directed the victims to mail the cards.

In one case, a 27-year-old woman reported a loss of $300.

Police said the callers are using publicly available information, such as traffic reports, to target victims.

“The Lincoln Police Department will never contact residents and demand they buy gift cards to avoid a warrant.  If you’re in doubt, give us a shout—call 402-441-6000 to verify an officer’s identify, a warrant, or a call for service.  If you need to report a scam, please contact 402-441-6000,” LPD said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
McCaul
Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
Train horns frustrate people who live nearby
Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby
COVID-19 1222
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Nebraska could soon relax virus restrictions further
Vaughan
Man arrested for threatening woman with knife
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
56th and Normal Blvd the morning of December 23, 2020.
Winter Storm Warning in effect, City of Lincoln treating streets