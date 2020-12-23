LPD warning of circulating scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning of a circulating scam where the caller pretends to be an LPD officer.

Authorities said on two separate occasions over the last two days, an unknown suspect has contacted people in Lincoln, identifying themselves as officers.

They told the people they need to buy gift cards or bank cards or a warrant would be issued for their arrest.

The scammers then directed the victims to mail the cards.

In one case, a 27-year-old woman reported a loss of $300.

Police said the callers are using publicly available information, such as traffic reports, to target victims.

“The Lincoln Police Department will never contact residents and demand they buy gift cards to avoid a warrant. If you’re in doubt, give us a shout—call 402-441-6000 to verify an officer’s identify, a warrant, or a call for service. If you need to report a scam, please contact 402-441-6000,” LPD said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.