Man arrested for threatening woman with knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a knife and said he was going to kill her.

LPD said on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. they were called to the 800 Block of South Street on a report of a disturbance in progress.

Officers spoke to a 31-year-old female victim who said Exabian Vaughan threatened her with a knife and said he was going to kill her.

The woman told police Vaughan suspected she was cheating on him and shoved her down the stairs.

He then chased her with a knife and threatened her.

The victim was able to flee to a nearby business for safety.

Vaughan was charged with Terroristic Threats (F), Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony (F), and Domestic Assault (M).

