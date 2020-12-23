Oh The Weather Outside TURNED Frightful...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful-but-fast moving winter storm system brought blizzard conditions to much of the area on Wednesday...with high winds and light-to-moderate snow...

Snow will end across the region Wednesday night...but gusty northwesterly winds and cold temperatures will remain. Blowing snow will continue to be an issue even after all the falling precipitation ends...with reduced visibility and slick, snow-covered roadways continuing to hamper any travel plans. The rest of the holiday week and weekend should be much quieter...with temperatures returning to the 40s by Friday and Saturday...and then cooling back into the 30s for Sunday with a small chance for some additional light snow. As we peek further down the road...another potentially significant winter storm may threaten much of Nebraska by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The 10-11 Weather Team will keep you updated on those possibilities over the coming days.

The Lincoln forecast for Wednesday night calls for windy and cold conditions...with areas of snow and blowing snow into the evening...then becoming partly cloudy later in the night. Blowing snow will continue well past midnight. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph...with gusts to 45 mph or 50 mph in the evening...diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Thursday will be partly-to-mostly sunny and quite cold...with highs in the low-to-mid 20s and northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times. Christmas Eve looks clear-but-cold with evening readings falling into the teens...and overnight lows around 10° with lighter westerly winds. Christmas Day Friday will be mostly sunny and much milder with highs expected to return to the mid 40s. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Your Saturday forecast is for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. A weak system slides overhead Saturday night-into-Sunday...cooling us back down into the 30s...and bringing with it a very small chance for light snow showers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.