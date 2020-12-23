Re/Cover LNK promotes shopping safely and locally

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force announced Wednesday the launch of Re/Cover LNK to promote local businesses that have committed to practices to stop the spread of COVID-19. The campaign is a partnership among the Task Force, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), residents, and local businesses. Eligible businesses can register for the program at recoverlnk.com.

“Many local business owners and managers are doing everything they can to make it safer for residents and visitors to enjoy Lincoln businesses,” said Kate Bolz, a Mayoral Aide for Economic Development. “This city-wide campaign provides businesses and residents of Lincoln with information and resources to recommit to safer health practices, rethink business, and inspire people to reinvest in Lincoln so we can recover together.”

By joining Re/Cover LNK businesses are added to a registry where they commit they will do the following:

Follow the current Directed Health Measure issued by LLCHD.

Provide an alternative service method for those who cannot or will not wear a mask.

Require employees to wear a clean mask over the mouth and nose.

Follow a protocol for screening employees and excluding staff with COVID-19-like symptoms.

Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Ensure the worksite is spaced to allow for physical distancing.

Post supportive signage.

Provide hand sanitizer and masks to guests and employees.

Residents can view the directory to see which businesses have recommitted and reinvested in keeping their employees and patrons safe.

“In addition to wearing masks, watching their distance and washing their hands, we encourage residents to patronize the businesses on the registry,” Bolz said. “You can help businesses thrive and give Lincoln a renewed sense of vitality by safely shopping local.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed the 18-member Task Force in May and charged it with developing strategies to support local businesses, workforce development, and sectors of the economy that have been strongly impacted by the pandemic, while fostering public health, inclusion, and resilience in Lincoln.

The Task Force report was issued in September and is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov on the “Business Resources” page. The website also includes summaries of the report in Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.

