Short-handed Huskers can’t keep pace with Purdue in 83-72 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne scored a career-high 22 points, while Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin contributed 16 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskers couldn’t keep pace with hot-shooting Purdue on Wednesday afternoon. The Boilermakers went on a 13-0 run in the first half and never gave up the lead. With the loss, Nebraska drops to 3-3 on the season (1-2 Big Ten).

Nebraska was playing with only 7 available players. The short-handed Huskers held the lead midway through the first quarter following a 3-pointer by Bourne. However, Purdue responded with a game-changing run that included a barrage of shots from beyond the arc.

Nebraska next plays on December 31st against Northwestern.

