Advertisement

Short-handed Huskers can’t keep pace with Purdue in 83-72 loss

The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne scored a career-high 22 points, while Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin contributed 16 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskers couldn’t keep pace with hot-shooting Purdue on Wednesday afternoon. The Boilermakers went on a 13-0 run in the first half and never gave up the lead. With the loss, Nebraska drops to 3-3 on the season (1-2 Big Ten).

Nebraska was playing with only 7 available players. The short-handed Huskers held the lead midway through the first quarter following a 3-pointer by Bourne. However, Purdue responded with a game-changing run that included a barrage of shots from beyond the arc.

Nebraska next plays on December 31st against Northwestern.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
McCaul
Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
Train horns frustrate people who live nearby
Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby
COVID-19 1222
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Concordia running back Jonah Weyand celebrates a touchdown on Saturday night
Weyand headlines local All-GPAC honorees
Nebraska guard Teddy Allen celebrates a 3-point shot during the Huskers' Big Ten opener at...
Cold shooting, scoring drought doom Huskers in loss at Wisconsin
Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons reacts after making a basket in the Navigators' road win...
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tues, Dec. 22)
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Dec. 22)
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Dec. 22)