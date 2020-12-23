Advertisement

Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting January first, trains will run on the railroad tracks off of Highway Two.

They’re the ones that have sat quiet for nearly 18 years.

Over the last few days they’ve been doing test runs and 10/11 NOW heard from many viewers who said the train horns are waking them up in the middle of the night.

“I was like are you serious... when they went by.. I flipped them off,” said Elizabeth Reininger.

Reininger said that she’s been living in an apartment by the tracks for 11 years and everything has been fine but she didn’t expect trains to be running again, so close to home.

“It started about three o’clock in the morning, they come in here and start blasting their horns… it woke me up and scared the crap out of the cats,” said Reininger.

But, it’s required by federal law that the trains use their horns at all public crossings.

Which from Yankee Hill, to Pioneers, includes 11 crossings in south Lincoln.

There is something that can be done, it could be a quiet zone.

“I don’t think anyone looks at this process and says I hope ten years from now there are still horns blasting as trains roll through Lincoln, so let’s get started now,” said Matt Schulte.

The RTSD President said the board had a meeting about this earlier in the month, adding they plan to discuss it again in March, but it won’t be quick and there’s a lot to look at.

“What it would cost, to make those crossings qualify, and then get the bids out to get the work done,” said Rick Vest.

10/11 NOW reached out to BNSF, a representative said right now they’re doing tests with trains, which should be over after Tuesday night.

The ones that will run in January will be freight trains.

Those don’t run on schedules and they can’t guarantee late night train traffic won’t happen.

“The horn is really annoying,” said Reininger.

