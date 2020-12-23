Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day for the area due to snow and wind. After well above average temperatures the last few days, Wednesday will be much colder and windy with snow possible. Below average temperatures should stick around for Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

An upper level trough and cold front will move through the area Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday were in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon look to be in the low 20s to low 30s. With sustained northwest winds 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, wind chills should be in the single digits and teens most of the day. There could be some rain or a rain-snow mix early Wednesday, otherwise there is a chance of snow much of the day in Central and Eastern Nebraska. Possible snowfall accumulation across the southern two-thirds of Nebraska into Northern Kansas looks to be a trace to 1″. In the northern third of Nebraska, 1 to 3″ of snowfall accumulation is possible. Slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility will be possible Wednesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Northern Nebraska. A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of Central and Western Nebraska. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Eastern Nebraska.

It will be a cold start to the day for much of the area Wednesday. (KOLN)

Tuesday afternoon temperatures were in the 50s and 60s. It will be about 30 to 40 degrees colder Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Snow will be possible Tuesday night to Wednesday Night. The highest accumulations look to be in Northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Wind gusts of 35 to 60 mph possible Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Christmas Eve (Thursday) will be cold and breezy before temperatures rebound back to above average for Christmas Day afternoon and Saturday. Don’t get used to it though as another cold front arrives cooling us down for Sunday and early next week. There is a small chance of rain and snow Sunday. Snow looks to also be possible Tuesday into the middle of next week as a storm system moves into and through the region.

