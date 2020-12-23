Advertisement

Weyand headlines local All-GPAC honorees

Concordia running back Jonah Weyand celebrates a touchdown on Saturday night
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand celebrates a touchdown on Saturday night
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concordia running back Jonah Weyand was selected to the All-GPAC First Team following a successful sophomore season with the Bulldogs. Weyand averaged more than 4 yards per carry while rushing for 625 yards and nine touchdowns this fall. He was named the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week after a 2-touchdown performance in the Bulldogs’ win over rival Doane.

Weyand is joined by teammates Korrell Koehlmoos, Lane Napier, Garrett Schardt, and Christian Schlepp on the All-GPAC First Team. Napier is a four-time all-conference honoree.

Doane is represented by four players on the GPAC post-season awards list. Linebacker Riley Heithoff is a first-team selection, while Cooper Bates, Cole Bruns, Joaquim Robinson are second-team honorees.

Midland has a league-high seven players on the all-conference first team, including running back Keenan Smith.

Hastings College placed three players on the All-GPAC awards list: Keiotey Stenhouse, Tydus Clay, and Keyuntea Kinney.

