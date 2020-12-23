Winter Storm Warning in effect, City of Lincoln treating streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster County until 9 p.m. tonight. Light icing, winds up to 55 mph and snow accumulation up to 2 inches is possible.

Twenty City of Lincoln crews have completed an application of anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Crews will patrol arterial streets throughout the day applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.

Arterial streets are partially dry to wet with normal driving conditions. Drivers should be alert for slick spots as wind increases and temperatures fall this afternoon.

READ MORE: Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and Wind

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.