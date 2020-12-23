Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning in effect, City of Lincoln treating streets

56th and Normal Blvd the morning of December 23, 2020.
56th and Normal Blvd the morning of December 23, 2020.(City of Lincoln Traffic Cameras)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster County until 9 p.m. tonight. Light icing, winds up to 55 mph and snow accumulation up to 2 inches is possible.

Twenty City of Lincoln crews have completed an application of anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Crews will patrol arterial streets throughout the day applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.

Arterial streets are partially dry to wet with normal driving conditions. Drivers should be alert for slick spots as wind increases and temperatures fall this afternoon.

