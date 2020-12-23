Zoo Lights cancelled Wednesday night due to weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is cancelling Zoo Lights on Wednesday night due to weather.

The zoo said if you had tickets for tonight to email contact@lincolnzoo.org with your name, phone number and preferred reschedule date. The zoo said it will contact you to reschedule your tickets and do their best to accommodate your schedule.

Zoo Lights is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2020 in order to safely accommodate as much of the community as possible. Additional information and ticket reservations available at www.lincolnzoo.org/events.

