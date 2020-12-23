Advertisement

Zoo Lights cancelled Wednesday night due to weather

Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES
Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is cancelling Zoo Lights on Wednesday night due to weather.

The zoo said if you had tickets for tonight to email contact@lincolnzoo.org with your name, phone number and preferred reschedule date. The zoo said it will contact you to reschedule your tickets and do their best to accommodate your schedule.

Zoo Lights is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2020 in order to safely accommodate as much of the community as possible. Additional information and ticket reservations available at www.lincolnzoo.org/events.

Full list of weather related closings in the area

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Bliemeister
Lincoln Police Chief leaving the department
McCaul
Man arrested for reportedly assaulting teen outside of Walgreens
Weather Alerts for December 23, 2020
Weather Alert Day for Wednesday: Snow and wind
Train horns frustrate people who live nearby
Train horns in south Lincoln frustrate people who live nearby
COVID-19 1222
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Directed Health Measure in Lincoln runs through January 15
Food Bank of Lincoln food drive held Wednesday.
Demand increases during holidays for Food Bank of Lincoln
Hazardous road conditions blamed for several accidents and deaths on Nebraska roadways Wednesday.
Crash near Hershey leaves three people dead
I-80 is closed westbound at mile marker 420 because of a crash late Wednesday afternoon.
I-80 westbound between Lincoln and Omaha closed due to crash