Colorado family killed in Wednesday morning’s crash near Hershey

A Colorado family was killed in Wednesday morning’s two vehicle accident near Hershey on I-80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Colorado family was killed in Wednesday morning’s two vehicle accident near Hershey, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 24-year-old Edgar Navarro, his passenger Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, all of Westminster, Colorado, died at the scene.

Navarro’s and Bautista’s two other children, a three year old girl and an eleven month old girl were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. They have since been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life-threatening conditions.

NSP says the Yukon lost control in the winter weather conditions near mile marker 167, crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes, and collided with a westbound semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

