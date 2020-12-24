Crews continue to treat slick spots on Lincoln streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

City of Lincoln treatment crews remained on patrol Christmas Eve morning, tending to trouble spots after Wednesday’s snow and wind left some streets slick and snow-covered.

Lincoln police said there were 90 crashes in the City on Wednesday, and another 8 before 10am Thursday.

An update from the City said arterial and bus routes and been plowed and treated, and that twenty spreaders remained on patrol. They expected conditions to improve throughout the day Thursday as daylight and traffic helped activate the treatments.

They warned, however, that winter driving conditions should be observed and some spots could refreeze, with temperatures not expected to get much past the low 20s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.