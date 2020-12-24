Advertisement

Huskers excited for rare Christmas game

Huskers Guard
Huskers Guard(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fred Hoiberg has coached on Christmas while in the NBA. Now, he’ll spend the holiday on the court as a college basketball head coach. Hoiberg’s Huskers play on December 25th against Michigan. The game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“When you’re a basketball player and you grow up, you watch Christmas day games,” Hoiberg said. “Generally, its the NBA. It is something where we wanted to keep our guys occupied over the holidays because of the fact that they couldn’t go home.”

Nebraska also played on Thanksgiving during the 2020-21 season. The Huskers plan to keep their gameday routine on Friday, which includes a shootaround in the morning. Players say they’re embracing the opportunity to play on Christmas.

“We all have dreams of playing on Christmas at the next level,” senior guard Kobe Webster said. “Having that opportunity to play over the holiday (with) fans watching us at home, we’re definitely all excited for that.”

Friday’s game will be Nebraska’s second all-time appearance on Christmas (2014). The Huskers enter the match-up with a 4-4 record, while Michigan is 6-0 and ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll. The game will be televised on BTN.

