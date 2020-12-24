Advertisement

Lincoln Airport a little busier during holiday week

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Holiday plans have changed for many this year, but for those who are flying, Wednesday is the Lincoln Airport’s busiest day of the week.

The airport had five departures and three arrivals throughout the day.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day they only have one departure and one arrival scheduled.

Those with the Airport Authority say there’s less demand on Christmas because people are already at their destination.

“It was kind of the same around Thanksgiving as well,” Rachel Barth with Lincoln Airport Authority said. “Those days before we saw it pick up and then it really flat lined on the holiday and then it kind of picked back up as people are heading back.”

Less people traveling due to COVID-19 has obviously playing a huge role with some of the lower travel numbers the rest of the month.

A couple reminders for flying this holiday season: TSA needs presents to be unwrapped so they can see inside them and some destinations require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of flying.

