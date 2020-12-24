Advertisement

Lincoln sees two additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the total to 146 in Lancaster County. According to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health District, the deaths included a man and woman in their 80s. Both were residents of long-term care facilities.

LLCHD also reported 193 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 21,654.

The positivity rate for the week was 24.4%, down from 27.3% the previous week. 83 people were hospitalized, including 45 from Lancaster County. There won’t be an update from the LLCHD on Christmas Day.

Some testing hours are modified for the Christmas holiday, as listed below.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.  Drive through test sites include:

  • Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.  Tests are conducted from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Monday and 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.  The drive-through will be closed December 25 through 27.
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.  The holiday hours for testing are 10 am. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Day.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.  The site will be closed Christmas Day but will be open New Year’s Day. For more information, call 402-207-9377.

