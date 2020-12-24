Matt Talbot serves holiday meals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the holidays, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach expects to serve over 100 people.

Most of the meals are to-go because of the pandemic, but the executive director told 10/11 NOW, they still wanted to provide a warm meal to those people for the holidays. On Christmas Eve, the volunteers who served them were actually a family who had been coming to Matt Talbot to help for more than ten years.

They said that helping others on Christmas Eve is their special tradition.

“It’s kind of a generational thing for us.. and now it’s a tradition that we come together and get to hang out and then help other people at the same time,” said Samantha Due.

And those people who they helped tell 10/11 NOW, it meant the world, especially around the holidays.

“I think it is awesome especially when you don’t have food or money to get groceries... and it’s a nice place.. everyone here is great,” said James Arthur.

Arthur told 10/11 NOW that even being able to talk to people meant a lot to him.

The executive director of Matt Talbot said that they were fortunate to serve so many people during this tough year. She said it’s nice to be able to continue to help over the holidays.

“It has caused a lot of hardship for people and it is a blessing and it’s very rewarding to be here in their time of need serving in the way that we do,” said Susanne Blue.

Most of the meals are to-go, but they also had the option if they’re homeless, to sit at any of the socially distanced tables.

“It’s nice to know these people get a warm meal, a place to stay, and a smile,” said Due.

Matt Talbot will also be serving special lunch and dinner on Christmas Day.

