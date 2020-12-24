Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

