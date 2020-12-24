Test Nebraska site gets into holiday spirit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Test Nebraska site at the Gateway Mall is getting in the holiday spirit all thanks to the nurses and nursing students.

The four stall garages have turned into a mini winter wonderland. The staff are decked out in festive necklaces, head pieces and some decorated masks. This all started when one nurse started drawing decorations on the windows and it just evolved from there.

“We like to bring some joy to people’s lives as they come in to get swabbed,” said AnnaMarie Griffiths, a director with Test Nebraska. “It can be anxiety for some people and the holiday time can bring sadness to others, and if we can bring some joy and happiness to their lives - we love to do that.”

Those with Test Nebraska said this location saw higher volumes earlier this week. They want to remind people that it’s free and results come within 72 hours, but most are getting them within 24 hours.

