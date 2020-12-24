Advertisement

The Salvation Army reaches donation goal

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The star at the top of The Salvation Army tree off of 50th and O Streets now has light.

On Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army held a ceremony for its Tree of Lights Campaign.

This year they were able to meet their goal of $625,000.

Their total as of Thursday was $631,000.

To celebrate, the star at the top of their tree was lit.

The Salvation Army said this year was hard with many people struggling financially and it was amazing to see so many people giving despite the challenges.

“We are thrilled we are going to be able to help so many families this year and make sure that they are taken care of,” said Major Mark Anderson.

Anderson said they are extremely thankful for everyone in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The money will go to the families for living costs including utilities, laundry, food, and transportation.

It also helped families in need to buy Christmas presents.

