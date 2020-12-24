Thursday Forecast: Not as windy, but very cold for Christmas Eve!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After blizzard-conditions hammered most of the coverage area on Wednesday, much calmer conditions are expected for Thursday and into Friday, though it will be very cold for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve with some milder weather arriving for Christmas Day.

Temperatures on Thursday will struggle - especially for eastern Nebraska - with highs in the teens and 20s. Slightly warmer weather is expected as you head further west where temperatures should reach the upper 30s to upper 40s on Thursday.

Expect a cold day on Thursday with highs only reaching the teens and 20s in eastern Nebraska with warmer weather in the west where temperatures should reach the upper 30s to upper 40s. (KOLN)

While winds won’t be nearly as strong on Thursday, they will still remain a bit blustery through the day with northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Factoring in these winds, most of eastern Nebraska will likely see wind chills into the single digits and lower teens throughout the day on Thursday.

It won't be nearly as windy on Thursday, but northwest winds will still be a bit blustery with wind gusts up to around 30 MPH possible through the day with decreasing winds Thursday evening. (KOLN)

Wind chills are expected into the single digits and lower teens for eastern Nebraska on Thursday afternoon. (KOLN)

The good news is that temperatures should rebound on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Look for above average temperatures to return across the state with highs in the 40s in eastern parts of the state with 50s to near 60° across the west.

Temperatures should reach the low 40s to near 60° on Christmas Day across the state with the warmest weather across western Nebraska. (KOLN)

The forecast will continue to keep above average temperatures around on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s for Lincoln. Sunday be colder and breezy as another weather system slides across the area, though it appears like any precipitation will stay to our north at this time. Keep an eye on the forecast for early next week. Longer range models are in remarkable agreement bringing another potent winter storm through the area with snow becoming possible Monday night into Tuesday and lingering into the day on Wednesday with cold and breezy conditions expected. Snow totals are still too early to talk about - but at this stage it appears that at least several inches of snow will be possible.

Temperatures will be quite cold on Thursday before warming into the 40s on Friday and Saturday before cooling back to the 20s and 30s for Sunday into next week. Another significant winter storm looms on the horizon early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.