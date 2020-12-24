Thursday Forecast: Not as windy, but very cold for Christmas Eve!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After blizzard-conditions hammered most of the coverage area on Wednesday, much calmer conditions are expected for Thursday and into Friday, though it will be very cold for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve with some milder weather arriving for Christmas Day.
Temperatures on Thursday will struggle - especially for eastern Nebraska - with highs in the teens and 20s. Slightly warmer weather is expected as you head further west where temperatures should reach the upper 30s to upper 40s on Thursday.
While winds won’t be nearly as strong on Thursday, they will still remain a bit blustery through the day with northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Factoring in these winds, most of eastern Nebraska will likely see wind chills into the single digits and lower teens throughout the day on Thursday.
The good news is that temperatures should rebound on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Look for above average temperatures to return across the state with highs in the 40s in eastern parts of the state with 50s to near 60° across the west.
The forecast will continue to keep above average temperatures around on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s for Lincoln. Sunday be colder and breezy as another weather system slides across the area, though it appears like any precipitation will stay to our north at this time. Keep an eye on the forecast for early next week. Longer range models are in remarkable agreement bringing another potent winter storm through the area with snow becoming possible Monday night into Tuesday and lingering into the day on Wednesday with cold and breezy conditions expected. Snow totals are still too early to talk about - but at this stage it appears that at least several inches of snow will be possible.
